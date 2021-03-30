Cross-Country’s Aiden MacDonald and Luc Gallant named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Two Cross Country track runners have been named as the St. FX athletes of the week.

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Cross Country’s Aiden MacDonald. MacDonald, a third year Business student from Antigonish, placed second in the 600 metre St. FX inter-squad time trial on Wednesday, with a three second personal best time of 1:36. On Sunday, she finished first in the 1500 Metres at the ANS Club Championship with another personal best time of 4:52.

X-Men Cross Country’s Luc Gallant is the St. FX Male Athlete of the week. Gallant, a third year Human Kinetics student from Wellington, PEI placed fourth in the inter-squad trial on Wednesday in a time of 2:41. On Sunday at the ANS Club Championship, Gallant finished second in the 3000 metres with a personal best time of 8:54.