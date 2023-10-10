Cross Country’s Allie Sandluck and Jack O’Connell named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Cross Country.

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Cross Country runner Allie Sandluck. The fourth year Human Kinetics student from Thorburn was the top AUS runner at the AUS-RSEQ interlock meet in Fredericton on Saturday, placing fifth overall in a field of 100 racers. She helped the X-Women finish second at the meet with 51 points, just 13 back of first place Laval.

The Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Cross Country

Runner Jack O’Connell. The second year business student from Toronto was the top X-Men finisher at the AUS-RSEQ interlock meet in Fredericton on Saturday, placing ninth overall in a field of 103 racers. He led his team to a fourth place finish out of 11 schools.

In Football, the St. FX Offensive Athlete of the Week is quarterback Silas Fagnan. The fifth year

Human Kinetics student in this third year of eligibility from Bonnyville, Alberta was 17-for-23 for 350 passing yards in their 42-9 win over Acadia Saturday, helping the X-Men improve to 6-and-0 on the season.

The Defensive Athlete of the Week is X-Men linebacker

Josh Connors. The fourth year Business student in his third year of eligibility from Toronto led all defensive players in the game with 8 tackles in their win over Acadia.

The Special Teams Player of the Week is X-Men kicker/punter Ben Hadley. The fourth year business student from Halifax scored 15 points with three field goals, four extra points and two rouges in their victory over Acadia.