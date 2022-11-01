Cross Country’s Allie Sandluck and Jacob Benoit named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Cross Country runners have swept the St. FX Male and Female Athletes of the Week. The female athlete of the week is runner Allie Sandluck, a third year Human Kinetics student from Coldbrook, the overall individual AUS champion at the conference championship in Charlottetown over the weekend. She bested the field of 49 runners, leading the X-Women to an AUS championship and conference banner. She was also the AUS Cross Country Female Runner of the Year and an first team all-star.

The male athlete of the week is runner Jacob Benoit. Benoit, a fourth year Human Kinetics student from Windsor won the AUS individual bronze medal at the conference championship. Benoit led the X-Men to a third place finish at the championship. He was also a first team all-star.

The St. FX Football Offensive Player of the Week is quarterback Silas Fagnan (Fan-yon). The fourth year Arts student from Bonnyville, Alberta was 21 of 29 in passing for 303 total yards in the X-Men’s 31-13 win over Mount Allison over the weekend.

The Defensive Player of the Week is X-Men defensive back Jay Turnsek. The fourth year Science student from North Bay, Ontario, had three tackles in the game against the Mounties, including two solo tackles and a key interception.

The Special Teams Player of the Week is X-Men Linebacker Zach Taylor. The third year Human Kinetics student from Namaimo, BC was dominant in the win over Mount Allison, with three solo special teams tackles during the game.