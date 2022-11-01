Cross Country’s Allie Sandluck named AUS Female Athlete of the Week, Football’s Silas Fagnan is Offensive Player of the Week

St. FX X-Women Cross Country runner Allie Sandluck is the Atlantic University Sport Female

Athlete of the Week.

The third year human kinetics student from Thorburn was the individual women’s champion at the AUS Cross Country Championship in Charlottetown over the weekend. She bested a field of 49 runners, leading the X-Women to their second consecutive AUS Championship and conference banner. She was one of five X-Women runners in the top 10. Sandluck was also a named AUS female cross country runner of the year and a conference first team all-star.

Sandluck and the X-Women will compete at the 2022 U Sports national championship, in Halifax on November 12th; hosted by Saint Mary’s and Dalhousie Universities.

X-Men Football Quarterback Silas Fagnan is the AUS Offensive Player of the Week. The fourth

year Arts student from Bonnyville, Alberta was 21-for-29 in passing for 303 total yards in the X-Men’s 37-13 win over Mount Allison on Saturday. He threw two touchdown passes from 33 and 63 yards and scored on a two-yard rush himself. He also had 8 rushes for 60 yards.