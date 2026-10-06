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Cross Country’s Caroline Ash and Lalem Sintayehu, and Football’s Aiden Rossong named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Oct 6, 2026 | Sports

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from the sports of Cross County and Football

Caroline Ash (St. FX Athletics photo)

The female Athlete of the Week is Caroline Ash of X-Women Cross Country.  The fifth year Business student from Newmarket, Ontario was the individual race winner at Saturday’s 8 kilometre Acadia Invitational in Wolfville, her second consecutive first place finish.  She topped the field of 46 races in a time of 29:56 and helped the X-Women capture second place.

Lalem Sintayehu (St. FX Athletics photo)

Her team-mate, Lalem Sintayehu is the co-winner of the Male Athlete of the Week at St. FX.  Sintayehu, a second year Science student from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia was the individual winner in the men’s 8 kilometre race at Acadia.  He crossed the finish line ahead of 53 other racers in a time of 25:43.  Like Ash, he led the X-Men to a second place finish at the meet, and it is his second consecutive first place result.

Aiden Rossong (St. FX Athletics photo)

The other co-winner of the Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Football running back Aiden Rossong.  The fourth year Business student from Bedford, in his first year of eligibility, scored two touchdowns for the X-Men in their 44-14 Homecoming win over Mount Allison on Saturday; the first of his St. FX career.  He had 6 carries in the game for 91 yards, averaging 15.2 yards a carry.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.