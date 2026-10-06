Cross Country’s Caroline Ash and Lalem Sintayehu, and Football’s Aiden Rossong named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from the sports of Cross County and Football

The female Athlete of the Week is Caroline Ash of X-Women Cross Country. The fifth year Business student from Newmarket, Ontario was the individual race winner at Saturday’s 8 kilometre Acadia Invitational in Wolfville, her second consecutive first place finish. She topped the field of 46 races in a time of 29:56 and helped the X-Women capture second place.

Her team-mate, Lalem Sintayehu is the co-winner of the Male Athlete of the Week at St. FX. Sintayehu, a second year Science student from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia was the individual winner in the men’s 8 kilometre race at Acadia. He crossed the finish line ahead of 53 other racers in a time of 25:43. Like Ash, he led the X-Men to a second place finish at the meet, and it is his second consecutive first place result.

The other co-winner of the Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Football running back Aiden Rossong. The fourth year Business student from Bedford, in his first year of eligibility, scored two touchdowns for the X-Men in their 44-14 Homecoming win over Mount Allison on Saturday; the first of his St. FX career. He had 6 carries in the game for 91 yards, averaging 15.2 yards a carry.