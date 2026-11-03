Cross Country’s Caroline Ash and Lalem Sintayehu named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Cross Country runner Caroline Ash is the Subway STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Ash, a fifth year Business student from Newmarket, Ont., was the AUS individual champion and gold medalist at the conference championship hosted Saturday at STFX, helping lead her team to a second place finish. She finished the 8km course in a time of 28:12 atop the field of 46 racers and was named Athlete of the Meet. Caroline was also honored as an AUS first team all-star and the AUS Athlete of the Year. She will next compete at the U SPORTS Championship Nov. 14th in Hamilton, Ontario.