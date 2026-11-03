Cross Country’s Caroline Ash and Lalem Sintayehu named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Cross Country runner Caroline Ash is the Subway STFX Female Athlete of the Week.
Caroline Ash (St. FX Athletics photo)
Ash, a fifth year Business student from Newmarket, Ont., was the AUS individual champion and gold medalist at the conference championship hosted Saturday at STFX, helping lead her team to a second place finish. She finished the 8km course in a time of 28:12 atop the field of 46 racers and was named Athlete of the Meet. Caroline was also honored as an AUS first team all-star and the AUS Athlete of the Year. She will next compete at the U SPORTS Championship Nov. 14th in Hamilton, Ontario.
Lalem Sintayehu (St. FX Athletics photo)
X-Men Cross Country runner Lalem Sintayehu is the Subway STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Sintayehu, a second year Science student from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was the AUS individual champion and gold medalist at the conference championship hosted Saturday at STFX, helping lead his team to a third place finish. He finished the 8km course in a time of 25:11 atop the field of 47 racers and was named Athlete of the Meet. Lalem was also honored as an AUS first team all-star and AUS all-rookie, and won the AUS Athlete of the Year and AUS Rookie of the Year awards. He is set to compete at the U SPORTS Championship November 14th .