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Cross Country’s Caroline Ash and Lalem Sintayehu named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Nov 3, 2026 | Sports

X-Women Cross Country runner Caroline Ash is the Subway STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Caroline Ash (St. FX Athletics photo)

Ash, a fifth year Business student from Newmarket, Ont., was the AUS individual champion and gold medalist at the conference championship hosted Saturday at STFX, helping lead her team to a second place finish. She finished the 8km course in a time of 28:12 atop the field of 46 racers and was named Athlete of the Meet. Caroline was also honored as an AUS first team all-star and the AUS Athlete of the Year. She will next compete at the U SPORTS Championship Nov. 14th in Hamilton, Ontario.  

Lalem Sintayehu (St. FX Athletics photo)

 
X-Men Cross Country runner Lalem Sintayehu is the Subway STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Sintayehu, a second year Science student from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was the AUS individual champion and gold medalist at the conference championship hosted Saturday at STFX, helping lead his team to a third place finish. He finished the 8km course in a time of 25:11 atop the field of 47 racers and was named Athlete of the Meet. Lalem was also honored as an AUS first team all-star and AUS all-rookie, and won the AUS Athlete of the Year and AUS Rookie of the Year awards. He is set to compete at the U SPORTS Championship November 14th .  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.