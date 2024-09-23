Cross Country’s Mairin Canning and Joel Gallant named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Cross Country runner Mairin Canning is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Canning, a fourth year Human Kinetics student from Antigonish was named STFX runner of the meet as she helped guide her X-Women to a first place team showing at their own Invitational 8k race on Saturday. Canning came second overall, one of five X-Women to place in the top ten among 52 total competitors.

X-Men Cross Country runner Joel Gallant is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Gallant, a fifth year Human Kinetics student from Wellington, PEI was named STFX runner of the meet as he helped guide his X-Men to a first place team showing at their own Invitational 8k race on Saturday. Joel came second overall, one of six X-Men to place in the top ten amongst 51 total competitors.

The STFX football players of the week are receiver Caleb Tremblay, linebacker Owen Watrych and kicker/punter Ben Hadley.