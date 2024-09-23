Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Cross Country’s Mairin Canning and Joel Gallant named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Sep 23, 2024 | Sports

X-Women Cross Country runner Mairin Canning is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Canning, a fourth year Human Kinetics student from Antigonish was named STFX runner of the meet as she helped guide her X-Women to a first place team showing at their own Invitational 8k race on Saturday. Canning came second overall, one of five X-Women to place in the top ten among 52 total competitors.

Mairin Canning (St. FX Athletics photo)

X-Men Cross Country runner Joel Gallant is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Gallant, a fifth year Human Kinetics student from Wellington, PEI was named STFX runner of the meet as he helped guide his X-Men to a first place team showing at their own Invitational 8k race on Saturday. Joel came second overall, one of six X-Men to place in the top ten amongst 51 total competitors.

Joel Gallant (St. FX Athletics photo)

The STFX football players of the week are receiver Caleb Tremblay, linebacker Owen Watrych and kicker/punter Ben Hadley.


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year