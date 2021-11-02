Cross Country’s Siona Chisholm and Jacob Benoit named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Cross Country runners swept the St. FX Athlete of the Week honours.

The school’s Female Athlete of the Week is Antigonish native Siona Chisholm. The first year Human Kinetics student, was the individual AUS champion in the women’s 8k race on Saturday in Moncton, besting a field of 48 competitors. She led the team to the AUS team banner. She also was named an AUS all-star, the AUS Female Athlete of the Year and AUS Rookie of the Year. Chisholm has also been named the AUS Female Athlete of the Week

The St. FX Male Athete of the Week is X-Men Cross Country’s Jacob Benoit, the individual silver medalist at the AUS Championship in Moncton on Saturday. Benoit, a third year Human Kinetics Student from Windsor, helped his team finish second at the meet. He also earned AUS all-star status.