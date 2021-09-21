Cross Country’s Siona Chisholm, Soccer’s Nick Aquino named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Cross Country runner Siona Chisholm is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Chisholm, a first year Human Kinetics student from Antigonish, was first overall in the 6km STFX Invitational meet, the opening race of the AUS season, completing the course in a time of 24:13, topping the field of 56 competitors.

X-Men Soccer midfielder Nick Aquino is STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Aquino, a fifth year Business student from Dartmouth, was a leader and strong voice on the field in two X-Men shutout wins on the road this weekend, earning player of the game honours on Saturday.