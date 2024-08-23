CrossFit Actuate in Antigonish to Hold a CrossFit Competition as a Fund-Raiser for Uniquely Abled Fitness Program

CrossFit Actuate in Antigonish is hosting a fundraiser CrossFit competition this evening beginning at 5 p.m. at 1644 Brierly Brook Road.

Damon Pentz, a coach at CrossFit Actuate, said the money raised will go towards a members starting up the Uniquely Abled Program, which works with kids with special needs.

The competition will include three parts, with various works outs including lifts, rowing, pull-ups, and others.

Registration for the Uniquely Abled Program is pending for early September with classes to launch mid-October. For more information on how to register for the program, emailcorrina”uniquelyabledfitness.org