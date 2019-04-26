Cuzner will not re-offer in Cape Breton Canso in the October Federal Election

Cape Breton Canso MP Rodger Cuzner says his name won’t be on the ballot when voters go to

the polls in the federal election this fall.

Cuzner, who has been in the House of Commons for the past 19 years, announced in Glace Bay this morning he won’t be re-offering. Cuzner is currently Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour. Previous roles held by Cuzner included Chief Opposition Whip and Parliamentary Secretary to then-Prime Minister Jean Chretien.

Cuzner was first elected as the MP for Bras d’Or-Cape Breton in November 2000, beating incumbent NDP MP Michelle Dockrill.

Earlier this year, Sydney-Victoria MP Mark Eyking announced his retirement. Both Eyking and Cuzner entered federal politics at the same time.