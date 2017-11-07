Cyclist injured in New Glasgow Collision

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating a collision between a car and bicycle early last evening.

Police say officers responded to the scene shortly after five at the intersection of Abercrombie Road and Willow Avenue.

The 42-year-old male cyclist was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital by Emergency Health Services with non-life-threatening injuries. The 32-year-old female driver of the 2006 Toyota wasn’t hurt. Preliminary investigation indicates the cyclist was crossing Abercrombie Road at the time of the collision. New Glasgow Fire Department were also on the scene of the crash. The cause of the collision is being investigated.