D. J. Jackson of the St. FX Basketball X-Men Named a First-Team All-Canadian by USports

Mar 13, 2025 | Sports

St. FX X-Men Basketball Guard D. J. Jackson is a U Sports All-Star,

D. J. Jackson (St. FX Athletics photo)

U Sports announced winners of major awards and all-stars in Men’s and Women’s Basketball Wednesday night in Vancouver. Jackson, the player of the year in AUS Men’s Basketball, was named a first team All-Canadian. Jackson, a human kinetics student in this third year of eligibility was the USports scoring champion this season, averaging 24.4 points per game.

He averaged 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for the X-Men and led the conference in steads, averaging 2.2 per game. He also led the AUS in free throws and had the best free-throw percentage at 86.1.


