Daily Temperature Records set in Nova Scotia Wednesday

Environment Canada says several daily maximum temperature records were set Wednesday.

At Ingonish Beach it was 32.3 degrees on Wednesday, beating the old record of 31 set on that date in 1999. Elsewhere on Cape Breton, it was 31.4 in Sydney, surpassing the old standard of 29.4 set in 1950.

In Greenwood, it was 30.8 degrees, eclipsing the previous milestone of 30.6 in 1939. At Halifax Stanfield International Airport, the mercury hit 30.9 degrees, beating the old record of 29.8 set in 1992. At Kejimkujik National Park, the temperature was 31.6, passing the old record of 29.1 set in 2007.

And in Yarmouth is was 26.8 on Wednesday, beating the old record of 25 degrees, set in 1933.