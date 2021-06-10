Damian MacInnis Captures Liberal Nomination in Inverness

Damian MacInnis is the Liberal candidate for Inverness.

Following a virtual nomination process, MacInnis officially became the candidate for the local

riding on June 3.

MacInnis served as both the Executive Director of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Officer for Inverness County. His company, Colindale Business Solutions is focused on helping businesses with start-up, operations and expansion. He is also the founder of Rural Cape Breton Living Society, a non-profit social enterprise focused on the development of affordable, sustainable, and accessible housing.

He is a dedicated community volunteer, lending his time to a number of groups including the Port Hood Minor Baseball Association, Next Gen Cape Breton, Port Hood Development, Port Hood Triathlon, and the Port Hood and Area Recreation Commission.