Dangerous and Unsightly Premise Hearing at Pictou County Council Hears Account of a case where all Three Levels of Government were involved

At the regular monthly meeting of Pictou County council, a dangerous and unsightly premise hearing turned into a case study of dysfunction between different levels of government.

The property in question is 808 Granton Abercrombie Road,located on County land but very close to the border with the town of New Glasgow. Both council and the property’s owner, Bruce Levy, agree that the building on the property is in terrible shape and should be taken down. However, Levy spoke to council during the hearing about the major issue of runoff that flows around both sides of the building from Westside New Glasgow into Abercrombie, especially during heavy rain and winter melt.

The water has eroded a lot of the ground around the building, with several visible sinkholes in the parking lot close to the street. Levy worries that any heavy equipment that comes in to perform the demolition may fall into those sinkholes and cause injuries and spills.

Levy also laid out the long list of pictures, video, and correspondence he has had with New Glasgow, the County, and the provincial Department of Public Works over several years to try to resolve things. After much discussion, council voted unanimously to give 30 days notice of demolition for 808 Granton Abercombie Road, and noted that County staff are meeting with staff from New Glasgow and provincial Public Works in January to try and resolve the drainage issue.