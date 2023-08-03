Daniel Nikandrov named full-time Assistant Coach with St. FX Hockey X-Men

The St. FX Hockey X-Men have announced the hiring of a new full-time assistant coach. Daniel

Nikandrov has experience as both a player and a coach in elite levels in the OHL and USports, and a strong background in minor hockey and development camp programs in the Toronto area.

He was an assistant coach with the Barrie Colts of the OHL and with his alma mater, the York Lions of the OUA. As a player he was an all-Canadian and assistant captain at York University, as played with the Sarnia Sting and Peterborough Petes of the OHL.