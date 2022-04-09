Danielle Franada of X-Women Rugby and Liam Hawel of X-Men Hockey named St. FX Athletes of the Year

St. FX Athletics honoured its own Friday night at its annual awards gala.

The female athlete of the year is X-Women Rugby fullback Danielle Franada. Franada, a fifth year

business student from Grande Prairie, Alberta, was an AUS Most Valuable Player and a first team All-Canadian, leading the conference in scoring with 76 points, including four tries.

The male athlete of the year is X-Men Hockey forward

Liam Hawel. The first year business student from Arnprior, Ontario was the USports and AUS Rookie of the year and AUS Most Valuable Player. He led the AUS conference in points with 37, with 18 goals and 19 assists.

Coach of the year is X-Men Football’s Gary Waterman. He led his X-Men to perfect 6-and-0 record in AUS play, and a conference championship. Waterman is in his 13th season as coach of the Football X-Men.

The Community X-Cellence Award recipients, recognizing outstanding community service are Chloe Oleksiuk of X-Women Hockey, Alyssa Sprindgeon of X-Women Soccer and Bailey Wasdal of X-Men Football.