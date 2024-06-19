Danny Chisholm to return to Riverside International Speedway to defend his Title this Month

Danny Chisholm will defend his “home turf” at Riverside International Speedway on June 29 and 30 when the cars and stars of the NASCAR Canada Series make their only stop in Nova Scotia this year.

Chisholm, an accomplished young racer from Port Williams, has called Antigonish home the past few summers, working at Nova Racing.

The PRO LINE 150 on Saturday, June 29, and Choko 150 on Sunday, June 30 will be Chisholm’s second and third races, with the nation’s only national stock car racing touring series.

The NASCAR Canada Series races at Riverside on June 29 and 30 are part of a huge Canada Day Weekend at the facility. On Friday, June 28, James Barker Band headlines Country Rocks Riverside.

On Saturday, fans will see the NASCAR Canada Series in the PRO•LINE 150 and top regional racers in the RJ Poirier Heavy Equipment 150 for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour. On Sunday, it’s NASCAR Canada in the Choko 150, joined by the region’s only vintage stock car series, the Hot Rod Classics presented by Kimco in the Anchor Toyota Twin 20s. A Canada Day Eve fireworks display will cap off the weekend.