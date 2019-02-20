Dartmouth Group Seeks Volunteers as it Restores local tidal Wetlands

An environmental group based in Dartmouth needs volunteers to help with a major

environmental restoration in our area. The Clean Foundation has been given funding from the Department of Fisheries & Oceans to restore at least 15 hectares of tidal wetlands along the coast of the Northumberland Strait, and has identified well over a dozen possible sites in Cumberland, Colchester, Pictou and Antigonish Counties. Marydie Ross, who is the Clean Foundation’s Engagement Specialist for this project, hopes that this project is just the beginning.

Information sessions for volunteers are being held Wednesday March 6th at the NSCC Campus in Stellarton, the Antigonish Library Saturday March 9th, as well as Amherst, Tatamagouche and Pictou Landing. More information is available at clean.ns.ca