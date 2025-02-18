Dates for AUS Hockey Quarterfinals Set

Dates for the quarterfinals for the AUS Women’s Hockey Playoffs have been announced.

The top two seeds in the conference, the UNB Reds and the St. FX X-Women have earned byes to the semi-finals.

The quarterfinals will see St. Thomas take on Saint Mary’s in a best of three affair that starts in Fredericton Thursday night.

The other quarterfinal features Moncton and Dalhousie. Game one will be in Moncton Friday night.

In the AUS Men’s Hockey Playoffs, St. FX will play Acadia in a best of three quarterfinal starting Thursday night at 7 at the Charles V. Keating Centre.

The other quarterfinal pits UPEI and Saint Mary’s. That quarterfinal begins Wednesday night in Halifax.

UNB and Moncton have earned byes into the semi-finals.