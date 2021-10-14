Dates for IWK 250 Weekend in 2022 set at Riverside International Speedway

Riverside International Speedway management announced July 21-23 as the dates for the 2022

edition of the IWK 250 Super Weekend.

With the event cancelled the last two years because of health restrictions, management hopes the third time is the charm.

The 2022 event will kick off Thursday, July 21 with the popular Tailgate Party, regional racing action on Friday, July 22, and the IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis on Saturday, July 23. While Saturday’s IWK 250 is a championship points event for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour it typically draws entries from other top drivers from throughout the region and beyond.

The IWK 250 raised awareness and over $500,000 for the IWK Foundation since its inception in 2007. In 2021, a smaller event held on the September 11 date which had been scheduled for the IWK 250 saw over $12,000 raised for the Foundation by fans, sponsors, and the track.

A full season is planned for 2022 at Riverside International Speedway and potentially including new and exciting events for the whole family. The IWK 250 Super Weekend will mark the end of a busy month of July in 2022 for the Antigonish area with the Antigonish Highland Games July 8-10 and the Nova Scotia Special Olympics July 15-17.