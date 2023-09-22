Dates set for 2024 IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedway

Management for Riverside International Speedway announced July 17-20 as the dates for the

2024 edition of the IWK 250 Super Weekend. The event is the largest stock car racing event in eastern Canada.

While the event schedule for next year is not set, traditionally it includes practice on Wednesday evening for those divisions that race on Friday. Thursday sees practice for the IWK 250 contenders followed by a Tailgate Party. Friday showcases two regional racing divisions and the weekend culminates Saturday with the IWK 250 Presented by Steve Lewis.

Details will be announced over the off-season as available. Camping for the 2024 IWK 250 weekend will open on Wednesday, July 17.