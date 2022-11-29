David Graham Named St. FX University’s Vice-President Advancement

St.FX president Dr. Andy Hakin has announced the appointment of David Graham as Vice-

President, Advancement. Explaining his new duties, Graham said he will directly work with the StFX Alumni community, and try to generate more momentum for things like the centre for innovation and health, academic programming and bursaries.

Graham comes to StFX with over 30 years in management and executive roles focused on fundraising, operational excellence, and marketing communications, most recently, serving as the Chief Executive Officer at Brigadoon Village, an organization which under his leadership transformed from modest beginnings to a spectacular camp for children living with health conditions and other life challenges. Graham has been recognized for his leadership as Top 50 CEO in Atlantic Canada.

Graham will begin his new role in January.