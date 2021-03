At the regular council meeting held in the Town of Mulgrave on Tuesday, council was

introduced to the new CAO David Gray. Gray accepted the position last month and began his contract March 1. The CAO’s chair was previously held by Darlene Berthier Sampson who completed her contract obligations in January but agreed to continue in the position until a new CAO was found. She will remain in Mulgrave for the next two weeks to provide orientation for Gray.