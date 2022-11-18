“Dawn, Her Dad and the Tractor” wins Lieutenant-Governor of Nova Scotia Masterworks Arts Award

A feature film that includes scenes of Antigonish Town and County has received a prestigious

provincial arts award.

“Dawn, Her Dad and the Tractor”, has been named the winner of the $25,000 Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia Masterworks Arts Award. It’s the largest award for any work of art in any medium in Nova Scotia.

The announcement was made at the recent Creative Nova Scotia Awards, hosted by Arts Nova Scotia.

Created by Shelley Thompson and Terry Greenlaw,”Dawn, Her Dad and the Tractor” is a family drama that tells the story of a young trans woman who returns to her rural Nova Scotia home after the death of her mother, to make peace with her estranged father.

Lead actors in the film include Robb Wells, best known for his work in the Trailer Park Boys, and Canadian Trans YouTube phoenomenon Maya Henry