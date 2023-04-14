Dawn, Her Dad & The Tractor Nominated for Two Canadian Screen Awards

A feature film that includes scenes of Antigonish Town and County came up empty at the

Canadian Screen awards. “Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor” was nominated in two categories.

The film was on the short list for Achievement in Music-Original Song. The song from Rose Cousins and Breagh Isabel is entitled “Get Home”. The winner was the song “The Swearing Song” by Kate Hewlett, from the film “The Swearing Jar”.

The film was also nominated for Achievement in Sound Editing. The trophy went to the film “Brother”, the runaway winner at the gala in Toronto, capturing 12 of 14 awards it was nominated for.

Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor”, written and directed by Shelley Thompson tells the story of a young trans woman who returns to her rural Nova Scotia home after the death of her mother, to make peace with her estranged father.