Dawn, Her Dad & The Tractor to be Shown in Antigonish This Weekend

A feature film that includes scenes of Antigonish Town and County is coming home this

weekend. “Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor”, written and directed by Shelley Thompson will be shown tonight and tomorrow evening at St. FX University’s Schwartz Auditorium.

Thompson says she’s thrilled to be able to show to the film to local audiences.

“Dawn, Her Dad & The Tractor” tells the story of a a young trans woman who returns to the family farm after the death of her mother and sees her father and sister for the first time since her transition. Lead actors in the film include Robb Wells, best known for his work in the Trailer Park Boys, and Canadian Trans YouTube phoenomenon Maya Henry.