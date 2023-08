The deadline is approaching to register for the Club Championship at the Antigonish Golf Club. To participate, you must be registered by the end of the day Wednesday.

The cost is $40 per person. The championship will be played Saturday and Sunday, August 12th and 13th. Play will begin each day at 7 a.m. A steak dinner is included after the round on Saturday.

To register, visit the Antigonish Golf Club website under the events tab and click on 2023 Club Championship.