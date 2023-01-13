Deadline Approaching to Apply to the Student Summer Skills Incentive Program

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster is reminding organizations that the deadline for applying to the Student Summer Skills Incentive program is the end of the month.

The program is available to not-for-profit organizations registered as a charity or active society, which plan to hire a university or college student for 8-14 weeks between April and August and aren’t receiving funding from any other government employment program for the same position. The application deadline is January 31.

Employers who are approved will receive a subsidy of $9.10 per hour or $10.10 if the student is a member of designated diversity group, for the wages you paid to student employees. Students must work at least 240 hours during their work term and the program will reimburse up to 525 hours.

Those looking for more information can visit the Nova Scotia Government website or can contact MacMaster`s office.