Deadline for Potential Appeal of Judge’s Decision Denying a Request to Quash an Antigonish County Council Resolution is February 1st

February 1 is the deadline for a potential appeal of the judge’s decision denying a request to quash a resolution made by Antigonish County Council to merge the Municipality of the County of Antigonish with the Town of Antigonish into one municipal unit.

Justice Timothy Gabriel issued his decision on December 6. Once final filings were made, the clock started on a 25 business-day appeal period, which Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron said ends on February 1. McCarron said they are waiting to see if an appeal comes up.

At the same time, McCarron said the county is getting ready to bring their potential options regarding electoral boundaries and council size to the public. Council approved a couple of options with different boundaries while maintaining 10 councillors and they are setting up community meetings so the public can view the options and offer their input. He said they are hoping to have the meetings set up by the end of next week, and hope to hold the meetings at the end of January.

Once hearing feedback from the public, council will send their findings to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.