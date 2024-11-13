Deadline is Thursday for Public Comment on Federal Environmental Assessment on the Boat Harbour Remediation Project

A deadline is approaching for public feedback as part of the Federal Government’s Environmental Assessment of the Boat Harbour Remediation project in Pictou County. The remediation project is being led by provincial agency Build Nova Scotia.
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says part of the proposal includes a plan that after the waste is removed from the harbour is to bury it in a containment cell inside the Pictou Landing First Nation.
For more information on the environmental assessment and how to comment follow this link: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/80164