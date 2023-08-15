Deadline nears for Housing Accelerator Fund

The deadline is approaching for applications for a new federal program aimed at encouraging housing development.

The aim of the Housing Accelerator Fund is to have 100,000 new housing units built over the next few years. The program gives communities additional funding for initiatives that would increase housing supply.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, who is also the federal Housing Minister says the deadline for applications is Friday.

Fraser says one of the things he likes about this program is small communities have a special carve-out that cannot be applied for by larger urban centres.