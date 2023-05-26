Deadline Nears for Local Food Infrastructure Fund Applications

A deadline is approaching on a program that can assist local organizations that distribute food.

Applications will be accepted until May 31st for the Local Food Infrastructure Fund. Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says the program focuses on acquisition of equipment by non-profit organizations for harvesting, storing, preparing, packaging and delivering food within communities.

More information on the program can be found by contacting the constituency offices of either Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway or Central Nova MP Sean Fraser.