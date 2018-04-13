DEANS hands out its Annual Awards

Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores honored its best in local tourism at a gala in New Glasgow last night.

The Rising Star Award recognizing a new tourism business or attraction established in the past five years is Norse Cove Camping, Cafe and Supply in Tangier.

The Marketing Award, for a business that has made a marketing impact on local tourism is Nova Scotia Spirit Company of Trenton.

The Chief Experience Opportunity Award for a business or attraction that has been stalward on regional tourism and culture is the Lost Shores Gran Fondo, an annual non-competitive cycling ride in Guysborough County.

The 2017 Tall Ships Festival in Pictou was named the Festival and Events Award winner. The Tall Ships Festival in the town attracted almost half a million dollars in visitor spending in the local community.

The Fleur Mainville Ambassador Award winner was the Kilted Chef, Alain Bosse while the Flavour Award for creating an experience for the visitor went to Tony’s Meats and Mr. Donair of Antigonish County.