Death Cafe Planned for Antigonish

It’s described as a safe space for open conversations about death.

The not-for-profit group Bereaved Families is holding a Death Cafe on Monday at 6 p.m. at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre in Antigonish.

Project Lead for Bereaved Families, Kuli Malhotra, says a Death Cafe is a forum where local residents can gather and ask questions about death.

Malhotra says the idea of a Death Cafe was created by a Swiss psychologist in 2004; it’s been in Canada since 2011.

Malhotra says there will be a number of experts at the sesssion

Malhotra says the Cafe will be a launch pad for future sessions that will begin in late September and run until December, including Monthly Support and Living with Grief.

To attend the Death Cafe, you must pre-register by today by calling (902) 564-6795 or email infobfcb@gmail.com.

Malhotra says partners and sponsors make these sessions possible including the province, the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia, 989XFM and CL Curry Funeral Services