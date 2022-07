A special election was held in Mulgrave Saturday to fill a vacant seat on Town Council.

Debbie King was elected, garnering 147 votes, beating out second place finisher Amber Carrigan with 90. Trevor DeCoste came in third with 22 votes.

A total of 259 residents cast ballots in the election. That’s about 45.5 per cent of eligible voters.

The special election was called following the resignation of Crystal Durling from Town Council in May.