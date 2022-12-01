Tim Horton's Antigonish
Dec 1 Early Dismissal: St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy. Students will begin dismissing at 9:15 due to a power outage Students at Ecole de Pomquet will be dismissed at 9:30 due to a power outage SAERC, Early dismissal, Students will begin dismissing at 9:15 due to a power outage, SAERC, Early dismissal, Students will begin dismissing at 9:15 due to a power outage, Paqtnkek Education Centre, Students are being dismissed due to loss of power, East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy, Students will begin dismissing at 10:00 due to a power outage

