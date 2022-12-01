Listen Live
RCMP is urging motorists to be prepared for the upcoming winter season. https://bit.ly/3ONJkd9
Mulgrave Town Council will remain at four councillors elected at large. https://bit.ly/3ilsmXw
Proposed boundary changes to the federal riding of Cape Breton-Canso are not sitting with Richmond Municipal Council. https://bit.ly/3gDS5di
Information Session on Port Hastings Roundabout Redesign to ...10:31 am | Read Full Article
A public information session on the redesign for the Port Hastings roundabout is set for Monday, December 5, between 6 and 8 p.m. at the Port Hastings Fire Hall. Keith Boddy, senior Highway design engineer with the Nova Scotia Department of Public Works, said the department has be consulting with stakeholders and the public on […]
With Winter Approaching, RCMP Urges Motorists to Be Prepared...12:37 pm | Read Full Article
With the winter weather upon us, the RCMP are asking drivers to take care and take precautions. Antigonish RCMP Sergeant Warren MacBeath said preparedness measures include getting winter tires on your vehicle, leaving more space between yourself and other vehicles, and being aware of upcoming weather and road conditions. Police are also asking drivers to […]
Basketball’s Katie Upham and Deon Ejim named St. FX At...9:56 am | Read Full Article
X-Women Basketball guard Katie Upham was named the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Upham, a fourth year student from North River, NS played two strong games for the X-Women this weekend. In Friday’s 79-57 win at Dalhousie she scored 9 points and had 8 rebounds and 11 assists, breaking the STFX single-game assist record […]