Antigonish native Ewan MacDonald has again been recalled by the Cape Breton Eagles of the QMJHL.
Late Buses:
Rte. 446, Bobby Pelly, 15 minutes late this afternoon.
Rte. 135, Lindsey Hart, 15 minutes late this afternoon.
PC Leader Tim Houston worries about pending Government Decision on Northern Pulp
With a provincial decision on Northern Pulp’s treatment facility imminent, Nova Scotia PC leader and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston says he’s concerned about the risk of getting the decision wrong. Paper Excellence, parent company for Northern Pulp, submitted a proposed wastewater treatment facility focus report to Nova Scotia Environment minister Gordon Wilson on October […]
Hockey Nova Scotia announces creation of Diversity and Inclusion Task Force
Hockey Nova Scotia is taking discrimination in the sport head on. Prompted by recent reports of discrimination in hockey both internationally and closer to home, it has announced the creation of a Diversity and Inclusion Task Force, made up of individuals from under-represented communities in the game. Hockey Nova Scotia says the task force will […]
Sports Roundup – December 8
LOCAL SPORTS The Pictou County Scotians lost a close match, falling 5-4 to the Brookfield Elks. Tonight, the Scotians host the Antigonish Bulldogs at the Trenton Arena. Puck drops 6pm. In the MHL, the Pictou County Weeks Crushers narrowly defeated the Truro Bearcats 3-2. The Crushers’ road trip continues in Yarmouth, where they play the […]