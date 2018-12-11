Listen Live
Anaconda Mining files Updated Technical Report on its Propos...6:54 am | Read Full Article
Anaconda Mining Inc. announced the filing of the updated technical report for its proposed Goldboro Gold Project in Guysborough County. The technical report is available on the company’s website at www.anacondamining.com. In a release from the company, Dustin Angelo, president and CEO of Anaconda Mining, stated the filing represents the culmination of significant milestones in the development […]
VON Antigonish Fund-raiser Planned with the Christmas Story ...2:19 pm | Read Full Article
It’s a take on the Christmas Story with charity in mind. The Victorian Order of Nurses Antigonish is offering a presentation of The Christmas Story in music and words at St. James United Church on December 14, from 7 to 9 p.m.. The event will will be followed by a Christmas Cake sale and refreshments. […]
Good Results for Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team at Nov...6:49 am | Read Full Article
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team saw a promising squad of Nova Tech swimmers compete it Nova Tech North #2 in Sydney on December 8th. Oliver Long swam to his Gold Medal graduating from Nova Tech to Age Group level competition. Brien Langley achieved his Silver Medal level times. “Many swimmers recorded new personal best […]