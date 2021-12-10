Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang expects case numbers related to the St. FX COVID-19 outbreak should be trending downward soon. He says case numbers are at or near their peak. http://bit.ly/3pP2L98
Anyone missing a dog? A small, brownish-black dog has been spotted in the Hawthorne Convenience area going towards Sylvan Valley.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang believes S...5:11 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has 123 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 recoveries Central Zone has 56 new infections, Eastern Zone has 60, there are six in Northern Zone and one in Western Zone. Because of the outbreak at St. FX University, the number of positive cases come from lab results to better reflect the situation on the […]
Construction Begins on Pictou County’s Rural Internet ...12:39 pm | Read Full Article
Pictou County Warden Robert Parker said he is happy to see construction starting on the municipality’s rural internet project. In a release, the county stated work crews began installing fibre on poles in the area at the end of November on top of working on the network hub at the Municipality of Pictou County administrative […]
X-Men Hockey’s Liam Hawel named AUS Male Athlete of the Week9:44 am | Read Full Article
Liam Hawel of the St. Francis Xavier University men’s hockey team is the Subway Atlantic University Sport male athlete of the week. A first-year business student from Arnprior, Ontario, Hawel contributed four points to the X-Men’s 8-6 win over the Saint Mary’s Huskies on Wednesday night. His two goals and two assists earned him the […]