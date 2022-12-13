Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
#nsmorrisonroad: Sporting Mountain (0437) And Back Route (0403) to Mountain (0472), Road Repair, road closed https://tinyurl.com/2kjt4v8n
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Pls drive with caution on Cobequid Pass and Hwy 104 this morning. Slippery/icy conditions. #BeWinterWise
TODAY!
Holiday Party for children & families at the #NewGlasgow Library!
All welcome to drop by & join us,
Music, stories, puppet show, crafts & free children's books!
Saturday, December 10, 2023 .. at 10:30am
@NewGlasgowNS @ngnews @941thebreeze @989XFM
Antigonish Native Eric Anstey’s Annual 12 Dares of Chr...8:18 am | Read Full Article
A local man is making it seven years in a row for accepting holiday flavoured dares in the name of charity. Antigonish native and current Sackville resident Eric Anstey’s 12 Dares of Christmas is running again this year, with the funds going towards the Rylee Sears Scholarship fund. Sears passed away in 2015 from meningitis […]
Everwind Fuels Registers its Green Hydrogen/Ammonia Project ...10:40 am | Read Full Article
The province announced EverWind Fuels Company will register the EverWind Point Tupper Green Hydrogen/Ammonia Project – Phase 1 for environmental assessment, in accordance with the Environment Act . Public comments must be provided by January 18, to be considered in the assessment. A release states the purpose of the proposed undertaking is to develop and […]
New On-Air Officials in Minor Hockey to Wear Green Armbands8:14 am | Read Full Article
The green armband initiative is going to be standard for minor hockey associations across Nova Scotia. The project began in Quebec and was used for baseball umpires before it moved over to soccer and hockey. Rick Hill, referee in chief for Hockey Nova Scotia, stated the local provincial association picked it up from the Eastern […]