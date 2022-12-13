Listen Live
#nsmorrisonroad: Sporting Mountain (0437) And Back Route (0403) to Mountain (0472), Road Repair, road closed https://tinyurl.com/2kjt4v8n
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Pls drive with caution on Cobequid Pass and Hwy 104 this morning. Slippery/icy conditions. #BeWinterWise
TODAY!
Holiday Party for children & families at the #NewGlasgow Library!
All welcome to drop by & join us,
Music, stories, puppet show, crafts & free children's books!
Saturday, December 10, 2023 .. at 10:30am
@NewGlasgowNS @ngnews @941thebreeze @989XFM
St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation appoints New...10:42 am | Read Full Article
The St. Martha`s Regional Hospital Foundation has a new executive director. Amy Carver took over the role on December 2, replacing outgoing executive director Sarah MacDonald. Carver previously worked for Nova Scotia Health where she was the Manager for Laboratory Services for the St. Martha’s Regional, Eastern Memorial, Guysborough Memorial, St. Mary’s Memorial and […]
Town of Antigonish Provides Update on Solar Garden Project10:25 am | Read Full Article
The Town of Antigonish shared an update on its solar garden project. Shannon Long, communications officer with the town, said there was some water leaving the site of the project last week, noting some sediment water was entering Wright`s River. Nova Scotia Environment did an inspection and last week, some professional water and sediment control […]
New On-Air Officials in Minor Hockey to Wear Green Armbands8:14 am | Read Full Article
The green armband initiative is going to be standard for minor hockey associations across Nova Scotia. The project began in Quebec and was used for baseball umpires before it moved over to soccer and hockey. Rick Hill, referee in chief for Hockey Nova Scotia, stated the local provincial association picked it up from the Eastern […]