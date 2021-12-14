Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Donors needed today at St. Ninian Cathedral Parish!
We have 50 appointments to fill! Book now:
Antigonish Blood Donor Event!
https://myaccount.blood.ca/en/donate/select-clinic?source=blood.ca&apt-slc=Antigonish%2C%20NS%2C%20Canada
@989XFM @1015_The_Hawk @AntigonishTown @AntigonishCo @AntEdCentre @SustAntigonish
Antigonish Jr B Bulldogs toonie tumble, # 106 drawn but not played. Next draw December 21 will be worth over $5000..
Fire Displaces Family of Three in West Bay Road6:48 am | Read Full Article
Fire has extensively damaged a two storey home in West Bay Road, about 15 kilometres northeast of Port Hawkesbury. No one has hurt in the blaze, reported at 10 a.m. Monday. A couple and their six-week-old baby were renting the home. Canadian Red Cross volunteers from Sydney are assisting the family with food, clothing, purchases and […]
Antigonish Increasing Dialogue with St. FX University during...10:10 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says the town is ramping up its lines of communication with St. FX University as the area deals with a COVID-19 outbreak. Boucher says the town and university have met over the course of the pandemic, but with this outbreak, the town and St. FX will now meet in the mornings […]
Sports Roundup – December 126:50 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In NS Under 18 League play, the Weeks Majors defeated Halifax 2-1. Today, the Majors host the Wolfpack at the Wellness Centre at 1. Saturday’s MHL match between the Pictou County Weeks Crushers and Amherst Ramblers was postponed after a Weeks player tested positive for COVID. All members of the Crushers team are […]