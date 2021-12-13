Listen Live
Found: a medium-sized Black & White dog in the Brierly Brook Road area, wearing a collar. Call 902-863-9501.
The Public Health Mobile Unit will be in Antigonish today, Sunday, December 12, 2021, to offer free PCR COVID-19 testing to all ages. The PCR swish and gargle test will be on site for ages 4 to 18.
More details @ http://www.nshealth.ca/news/public-health-mobile-unit-providing-covid-19-testing-st-fx-university-weekend
St. FX Reports 125 students in Isolation from COVID-19; Pres...9:56 am | Read Full Article
St. FX President Andy Hakin says there are 125 students isolating in relation to the school’s COVID-19 outbreak. Twenty-six of the students in quarantine are in residence. Hakin thanked University Housing, including Sodexho, Student Services, Safety and Security, Facilities Management and Alumni Affairs, for their assistance in supporting students. Hakin also thanked members of the […]
Paqtnkek Education Centre Closed until After Holidays; Paqtn...9:36 am | Read Full Article
The Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation is taking several steps to protect students during the current COVID-19 outbreak in Antigonish Town and County. In a letter to the community over the weekend, Paqtnkek’s Education Director Tanya Francis says effective immediately, the Paqtnkek Education Centre, Preschool and Daycare will be closed until after the holidays. Prior to returning, […]
Sports Roundup – December 126:50 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In NS Under 18 League play, the Weeks Majors defeated Halifax 2-1. Today, the Majors host the Wolfpack at the Wellness Centre at 1. Saturday’s MHL match between the Pictou County Weeks Crushers and Amherst Ramblers was postponed after a Weeks player tested positive for COVID. All members of the Crushers team are […]