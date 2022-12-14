Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
#nsmorrisonroad: Sporting Mountain (0437) And Back Route (0403) to Mountain (0472), Road Repair, road closed https://tinyurl.com/2kjt4v8n
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Pls drive with caution on Cobequid Pass and Hwy 104 this morning. Slippery/icy conditions. #BeWinterWise
TODAY!
Holiday Party for children & families at the #NewGlasgow Library!
All welcome to drop by & join us,
Music, stories, puppet show, crafts & free children's books!
Saturday, December 10, 2023 .. at 10:30am
@NewGlasgowNS @ngnews @941thebreeze @989XFM
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says There were Lots ...10:43 am | Read Full Article
Following last night`s regular monthly meeting of Antigonish County Council, Warden Owen McCarron spoke about the last 12 months in and around the municipality. McCarron said there has been a lot of developments going on in the county, pointing to the consolidation vote and application, as well as a number of other items including the […]
Antigonish County Warden says Positives from Keating Centre ...10:39 am | Read Full Article
St. FX University recently announced plans to host the German Hockey Federation and the Austrian Hockey Federation for pre-competition camps and an exhibition game at the Charles V. Keating Centre ahead of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships taking place in Halifax and Moncton. Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said there has been a lot […]
Tyler Peddle of Antigonish heads to CHL Top Prospects Game9:46 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish native Tyler Peddle is headed to the Canadian Hockey League’s top prospects game. Peddle, who plays for Drummondville of the Quebec Major Hockey League, is one of six players from the Q selected for the game. It features the top 40 major junior hockey players eligible for the 2023 NHL draft. The 40 players […]