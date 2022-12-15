Listen Live
Hector Arena Completes Major Upgrade10:33 am | Read Full Article
A major renovation at the Hector Arena in Pictou is complete. The arena has installed a new refrigeration plant. Arena manager Ron Clarke says they lost about four weeks in their season, as they had some technical issues with the new unit. November 9th was the first rental since the installation of the refrigeration plant. […]
Brierly Brook Resident Frustrated with Provincial Environmen...9:42 am | Read Full Article
A Brierly Brook resident says he is frustrated with the Department of Environment when it comes to the proposed Antigonish Solar Garden. Ed Gillis, whose property is adjacent to the solar garden property, said the DOE is turning a blind eye to rules and regulations in the name of a green project. Gillis said he […]
Four St. FX Hockey Players to Represent Canada at the World ...10:36 am | Read Full Article
U SPORTS has announced the 23 student-athletes who will wear the Maple Leaf in men’s hockey at the 2023 World University Games in Lake Placid, New York, and a pair of high scoring X Men made the list. The 31st edition of the FISU Games is set for January 11-22. The preliminary round will be played in Canton, […]