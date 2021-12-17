Listen Live
Nova Scotians asked to return pulse oximeters: The COVID Community Virtual Care Team (CCVCT) has been supporting Nova Scotians with access to pulse oximeters to monitor their oxygen levels at home since COVID-19 arrived in Nova Scotia. Learn more: https://www.nshealth.ca/news/nova-scotians-asked-return-pulse-oximeters
Rapid COVID tests are available at the People’s Place Library. Tests are available in a limited supply. Please be kind to library staff and volunteers who are working as quickly as possible to put together testing kits.
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rising9:29 am | Read Full Article
It’s going to cost you more to fill up. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is up 3.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is $1.34.4 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it’s $1.35.2 Diesel is also up by 2.7 […]
Nova Scotia records 287 New Cases of COVID-193:52 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has 287 new cases of COVID-19. Health and Wellness Department officials says there are 191 new infections in Central Zone, 57 in Eastern Zone, 24 in Northern Zone and 15 in Western Zone. There are no new cases reported at Parkland Antigonish, a seniors living community. Two residents and two staff members from […]
Maritime AllStar Sportsman Series to be launched in 2022; Ri...11:39 am | Read Full Article
Riverside International Speedway in James River, will be the anchor track for the inaugural season of the Maritime AllStar Sportsman Series in 2022. The high banks of Riverside will host three races, Sydney Speedway, Lake Doucette Motor Speedway in Salmon River near Digby and Centre for Speed in Shediac, New Brunswick will have one race […]