Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The province has unveiled its new Highway Improvement Plan. Included are more than two dozen local projects such as work on twinning the 104 and upgrading two local highways listed as among the worst roads in the region by CAA Atlantic. https://t.co/HgylWNA4cP
The group that operates Pictou's Hector Heritage Quay is getting a boost from the federal and provincial governments as it prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the landing of the Ship Hector. https://t.co/qku1OZf7KX
A Number of Local Projects listed in Province’s new Hi...8:50 am | Read Full Article
The province’s Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Department has identified more than two dozen highways projects in Northeastern Nova Scotia next fiscal year. Department Minister and Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines has released the province’s Five Year Highway Improvement Plan. Among the $300 million in expenditures next year listed in the plan is the continuation of […]
Federal and Provincial Governments Supports Pictou’s H...8:42 am | Read Full Article
The Hector Heritage Quay site in Pictou is getting some help from the Federal and Provincial Governments. The support, $25,000 from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and $10,000 from the province’s Communities, Culture and Heritage Department will assist the Ship Hector Society in developing an interpretive and operational plan to rejuvenate the site. The commitments […]
Good Results for Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team at Nov...6:49 am | Read Full Article
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team saw a promising squad of Nova Tech swimmers compete it Nova Tech North #2 in Sydney on December 8th. Oliver Long swam to his Gold Medal graduating from Nova Tech to Age Group level competition. Brien Langley achieved his Silver Medal level times. “Many swimmers recorded new personal best […]